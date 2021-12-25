Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

