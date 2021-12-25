Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $40.17

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 407,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,375. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

