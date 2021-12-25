Analysts Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Target Price at $29.99

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EDNMY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044. Edenred has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

