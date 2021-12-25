Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) PT at €102.73

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €102.73 ($115.42).

KGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €96.30 ($108.20) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.63. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.