Analysts Set Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT at $165.00

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Securitas stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

