Analysts Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT at $350.00

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.