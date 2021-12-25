Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.50

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
