Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.50

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 473.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after buying an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 433,404 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $325.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

