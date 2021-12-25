Analyzing NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.75 -$24.28 million N/A N/A AVITA Medical $29.23 million 10.72 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -13.23

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.66%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.49%. Given AVITA Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroPace beats AVITA Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

