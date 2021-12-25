Analyzing Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Patria Investments alerts:

0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patria Investments and Puyi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97% Puyi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and Puyi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.41 $62.21 million $0.93 17.71 Puyi $29.61 million 12.93 -$7.18 million N/A N/A

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patria Investments and Puyi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Puyi.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Puyi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc. engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.