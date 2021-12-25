APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. APA makes up about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of APA worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

