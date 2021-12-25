Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Purchases $50,100.00 in Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00.

AUVI stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.02. Applied UV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 71.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

