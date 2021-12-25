Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 2.9%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.04. 60,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,955,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $562.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.