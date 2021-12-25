Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of ACGL opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

