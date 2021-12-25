Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.38. 7,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,204,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.