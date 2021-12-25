Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $693.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

