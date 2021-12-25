Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.