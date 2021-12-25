Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Trading Up 7.9%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 24,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 498,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.