Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $275.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.20 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

