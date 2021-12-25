Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 5.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 26,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,456,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Arrival alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 10.2% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.