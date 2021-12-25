Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 5.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 26,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,456,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
Several research firms have weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
