ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

