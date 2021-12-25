ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($85.88) to GBX 5,500 ($72.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,307 ($30.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,460.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,452.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20).

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($130,615.04). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($137,752.68). Insiders acquired a total of 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last three months.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.