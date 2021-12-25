Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 2.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.13. 3,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

