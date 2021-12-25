Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.37 and a 200 day moving average of $299.37. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

