Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.94 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

