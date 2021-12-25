Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $16.44 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of STAG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

