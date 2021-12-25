Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

