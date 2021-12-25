Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

