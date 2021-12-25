Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Assurant were worth $70,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

