Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

Shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.07. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 27,301 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAME. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.