Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.95. 394,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

