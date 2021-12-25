Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

