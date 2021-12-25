Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.44 ($9.20).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 800 ($10.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.32) to GBX 598 ($7.90) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.85) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 724.40 ($9.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 678.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 646.05. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.93).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.