Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 680.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Avista by 18.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avista by 3.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AVA stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.