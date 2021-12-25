Axe Price Tops $0.0293 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $154,087.90 and $34,588.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00449367 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

