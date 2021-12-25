Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

