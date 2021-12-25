B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 2,817 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 53.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cognex were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

