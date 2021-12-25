B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

