B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $849,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.