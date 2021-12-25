B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $898,000 Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

