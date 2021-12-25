B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,529 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 64.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 188,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 950.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

