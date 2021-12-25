B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.25

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 2776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The company had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

