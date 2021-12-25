Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group from 455.00 to 400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

