Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $410.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.69 and a 200 day moving average of $430.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

