Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $115.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.