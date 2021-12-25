Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.55

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 4503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

BKHYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

