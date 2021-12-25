Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,873,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,380,000 after buying an additional 334,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $1,134,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 259,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 105,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

