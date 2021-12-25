Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 50,599 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $63,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

