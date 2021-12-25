Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $68,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,204,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $128.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.