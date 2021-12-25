Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,063. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

JBL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

