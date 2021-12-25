Bank of America Corp DE Has $63.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $63,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

